Pi Financial Comments on Lightspeed Pos’ FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – Analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Pi Financial analyst G. Papageorgiou now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Lightspeed Pos’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

