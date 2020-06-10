Peter George Acquires 600,000 Shares of Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) Stock

Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) insider Peter George acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £204,000 ($259,641.08).

Shares of BMK opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.22. Benchmark Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.90 ($0.72). The firm has a market cap of $206.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, Advanced Animal Nutrition, and All Other segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostics services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccines and components.

