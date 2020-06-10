Peter George Acquires 600,000 Shares of Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) Stock

Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) insider Peter George acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £204,000 ($259,641.08).
Shares of BMK opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.22. Benchmark Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.90 ($0.72). The firm has a market cap of $206.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.
About Benchmark
Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.