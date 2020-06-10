Peel Hunt Reiterates Sell Rating for Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intu Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 28.75 ($0.37).

INTU stock opened at GBX 7.82 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.02 ($1.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.85. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

