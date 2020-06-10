Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of RGL opened at GBX 78.40 ($1.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.93. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 122.40 ($1.56).
