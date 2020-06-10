Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RGL opened at GBX 78.40 ($1.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.93. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 122.40 ($1.56).

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

