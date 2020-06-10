Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for GYM Group (LON:GYM)

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.56) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.82)) on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.80) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 306.67 ($3.90).

Get GYM Group alerts:

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 177.40 ($2.26) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 221.89. GYM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.14).

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.12) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, research analysts forecast that GYM Group will post 889.9999149 EPS for the current year.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.