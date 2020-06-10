Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 494 ($6.29) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 668 ($8.50). Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAB. Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 419 ($5.33) in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 549 ($6.99) to GBX 533 ($6.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.50) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 582.38 ($7.41).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 421 ($5.36) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 399.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 489.08. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 296.53 ($3.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.40).

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($40,600.74).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.