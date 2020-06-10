Paul Sherwood Johnson Sells 10,344 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of HRC stock opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69.
Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 983.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $78,748,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Hill-Rom by 70.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,859,000 after purchasing an additional 209,607 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,002,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
HRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.
Hill-Rom Company Profile
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.