Paul Sherwood Johnson Sells 10,344 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 983.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $78,748,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Hill-Rom by 70.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,859,000 after purchasing an additional 209,607 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,002,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

