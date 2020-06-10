Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Patterson-UTI Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.44.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

