Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 8.1%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.26, approximately 4,287,030 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,501,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Cowen lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.90 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 2,288,950 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 818.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 391,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 348,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,065.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 77,458 shares during the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

