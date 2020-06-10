Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $27.96 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Arch Capital Group worth $27,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 162,705 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 615,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.