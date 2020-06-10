Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $26,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 225,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,111,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BIO opened at $459.94 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $290.39 and a one year high of $497.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

