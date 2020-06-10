Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 473,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,571 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44.

