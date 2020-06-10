Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 1,149,860 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,823,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149,860 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Occidental Petroleum worth $32,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,356,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $24,095,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OXY opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

