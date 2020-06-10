Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.40% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories worth $26,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 62,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $510,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4,752.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDY opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDY shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

