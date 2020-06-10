Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 547.33 ($6.97).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

PAG opened at GBX 369.40 ($4.70) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 217 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 429.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.