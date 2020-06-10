PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PACW. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.62.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Stine bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Yung bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $342,838. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,201,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,528,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,845,000 after acquiring an additional 567,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 130,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

