Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 170.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

OXSQ opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $184.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 190.45%. The business had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Stelljes III acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,012 shares in the company, valued at $152,792.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXSQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.