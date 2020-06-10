Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading Up 2.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) was up 2.7% on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $62.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oxford Industries traded as high as $57.55 and last traded at $57.07, approximately 6,635 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 184,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.57.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXM. B. Riley decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $932.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

