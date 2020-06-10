Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford BioMedica from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 730 ($9.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of LON:OXB opened at GBX 810 ($10.31) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $623.57 million and a PE ratio of -36.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 747.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 649.34. Oxford BioMedica has a one year low of GBX 356.73 ($4.54) and a one year high of GBX 800 ($10.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other Oxford BioMedica news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 555 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of £2,675.10 ($3,404.73). Also, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,936 ($12,646.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,686 shares of company stock worth $1,796,198.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

