Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 470.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $68,689,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,625,000 after purchasing an additional 539,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 486,624 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

