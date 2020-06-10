Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OBNK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Origin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 49.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

