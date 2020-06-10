ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 23,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,076.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

