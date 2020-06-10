Oppenheimer Weighs in on Moody’s Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $281.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.79. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,459,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Moody’s by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after purchasing an additional 640,984 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Moody’s by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Moody’s by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

