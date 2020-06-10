Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ambarella in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.24. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $38,439.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,295.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,755.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

