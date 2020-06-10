Oppenheimer Comments on Zoom Video Communications Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $205.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average of $111.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.41 and a beta of -1.58. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $224.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $199,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 15,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $1,689,158.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 170,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,392,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,293 shares of company stock valued at $167,217,788 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.