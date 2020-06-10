OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $31.05, approximately 29,676 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,199,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,653,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,952,051. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $864,818. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of OneMain by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in OneMain by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 367,969 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 774,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

