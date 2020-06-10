ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,337,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,818,000 after purchasing an additional 512,370 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after buying an additional 1,162,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,021,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,938,000 after buying an additional 39,636 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,822,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,517,000 after buying an additional 1,695,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,852,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,296,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

