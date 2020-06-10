Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,551,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $85,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

