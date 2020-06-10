Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.53.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $180.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.07. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $205.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $5,898,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $6,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,362.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,312 shares of company stock worth $41,618,677. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Okta by 7.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $67,392,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

