Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ODP has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Office Depot has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.60.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Shares of ODP opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Office Depot has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Depot in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Office Depot in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Office Depot by 6.9% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,768,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after buying an additional 1,797,336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Office Depot in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.