Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Oscar K. Brown Sells 11,839 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oscar K. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $383,356,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $24,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

