NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.54.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $111.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.14. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.75, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,536 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

