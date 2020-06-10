Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 60,796 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 60,796 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $97,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,552 shares of company stock valued at $296,774 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

