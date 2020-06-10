Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 479,024 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Kroger worth $99,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kroger by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

