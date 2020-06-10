Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 191,174 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191,174 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $84,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 749,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,706,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 752.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $333,151.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,272.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 694,303 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $21,877,487.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,877 shares of company stock worth $15,330,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

