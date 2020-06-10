Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 190,575 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,575 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $84,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.30.

NYSE AJG opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

