Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 155,721 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Medical Properties Trust worth $119,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 359,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 57,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

MPW stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.