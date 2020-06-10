Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,457,590 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,457,590 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $120,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 356,287 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.63.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

