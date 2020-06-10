Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,389,000 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,389,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of State Street worth $120,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in State Street by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 1,137.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,814,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,637,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 64.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 59,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

