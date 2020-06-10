Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,857 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $92,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY opened at $419.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.03.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

