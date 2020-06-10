Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,730,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,511,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $88,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.32.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

