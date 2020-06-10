Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,551 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Hershey worth $109,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,552,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Hershey by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,515,000 after buying an additional 285,398 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $36,594,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Cfra cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

