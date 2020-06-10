Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084,815 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 390,215 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Xilinx worth $84,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 160.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.22.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

