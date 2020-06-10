Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,742 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of AstraZeneca worth $95,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $57.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.