Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of DTE Energy worth $88,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

