Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of AFLAC worth $99,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

