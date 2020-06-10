Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 93,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Citrix Systems worth $95,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $704,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,842.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,336,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,470. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $143.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

