Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of ResMed worth $83,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $397,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,315.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,222 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $194,334.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,278 shares of company stock worth $2,895,235 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

NYSE:RMD opened at $161.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $158.00.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.