Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,970 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.92% of Owens Corning worth $122,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Sunday. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Owens Corning stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

