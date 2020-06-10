Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 216,699 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Cardinal Health worth $85,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,313,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,671.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

CAH stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.